Carolyn Ann FurlotteBartlett - Carolyn Ann Furlotte, 70, was a ray of sunshine that shone into the lives of everyone she encountered. She never met a stranger, and was quick with a smile, a hug, or words of wisdom or comfort. In good times, she was a cheerleader to her loved ones; at all times, she was a prayer warrior. In her presence one knew what love for one another should feel like. Her joy of living was infectious, reminding those around her to embrace each moment and to seek its lesson. Her light left this world on Thursday, July 30, 2020, but her love remains in those who knew her.Carolyn was born August 16, 1949 in Memphis. She was the eldest child and only daughter of Robert Leroy and Annie Lee (Hamby) Hiltenbrand, and sister of Francis and Danny. She delighted over the years in calling Francis and Danny "Little Brother," especially after they grew taller (if not by much!) than her 4'-11" stature. Carolyn was proof that good things come in small packages.Carolyn was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Memphis and of the University of Dallas. After college, she returned to Memphis, where she taught high school for a time. She was a receptionist at the Cannon and Hunter neurology group before joining her father in his business, RH Data. Later she worked for his second wife, Jean, at Archives, Inc., where she developed a lifelong love of records management and organization. After Archives closed, she worked for Information Solutions, Inc. She was part of the Smith and Nephew staff from 1990 to her retirement five years ago as a Senior Legal Information Specialist. Carolyn enjoyed photography, family history, and reading, collected McCoy pottery, and did cross-stitch and knitting projects for home, family, and the homeless. She was active in her church, St. Ann's Bartlett, and was for many years a devoted and hardworking volunteer for Susan G. Komen following her own recovery from breast cancer. In 2008, Memphis Woman magazine named her one of its "50 Women Who Make A Difference." Wherever she went, whatever she did, Carolyn always gave at least 110%.She cared for both of her parents and her brother Francis as their lives drew to a close, and surely she rejoices at their reunion in Heaven. She is also preceded by her sister-in-law Kitty, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Bobby, and David, and niece Katie. She leaves Tom, her devoted, loving husband of 24 years; brother Danny; sister-in-law Mary; nieces Rita, Donna, Jessica, Andrea, and Alane; nephews Josh, Stuart, David, and Chris; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. We will always remember her love, her interest in our lives, and her unconditional support of all of us. We carry forth her legacies with the hope that we, too, can leave the world a better, more loving place.Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett has charge. Visitation is Friday, August 7 from 5-7 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens; service Saturday, August 8 at 10 AM; interment to follow on the grounds. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required, capacity is limited, and the family is not hosting a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Memphis Mid South Mississippi Affiliate of Susan G. Komen.