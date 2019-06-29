|
|
Carolyn Ann Lewis Temple
Humboldt - Carolyn Ann Lewis Temple, age 82, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Cades Center in Humboldt, TN following a lengthy illness. She went home to be with her Lord as she lived her life with a gentle, sweet spirit never compromised by her health challenges.
She was born the daughter of Lonnie Smith and Robert L. Lewis, and raised in the Edison Community of Gibson County, TN. She attended the Edison School and graduated from Peabody High School in 1955. She moved to Memphis, TN in the summer of 1955, and was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Company in the typing pool. She was promoted to the credit department later in 1955, and enjoyed a 38-year career with the company. After retiring from Sears, she worked for AR Systems in Jackson, TN for a short time until her retirement.
Carolyn was married to James W. Temple, a Class of 1955 classmate, in 1956, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his death in 2009. Prior to retiring she and her husband became avid RV enthusiasts enjoying camping in Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. After their retirement, they spent their winters for 2 years on Padre Island in South Texas, and their final 10 winters in Moore Haven, Florida, enjoying friendship and fellowship with RVers from all over the United States and Canada.
Mrs. Temple is survived by two daughters, Debbie Bailey (Roger) of Medina, TN and Renee Worrell (Roger) of Dyer, TN; three grandchildren, Brandon Bailey, Matt Worrell (Amber) and Emily Taylor (Josh); two great grandchildren, Cooper Worrell and Noah Taylor; and her sister, Betty Jean Criswell of Memphis, TN.
Mrs. Temple was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother William Robert Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 PM in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home and officiated by Reverend Kenny Perry and Reverend Tony Smith, with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019