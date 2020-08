Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Childress Dickerson



Carolyn Childress Dickerson, 85, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Carolyn was born on October 11, 1934, in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She was a beloved resident of Lutheran Village in Memphis for many years. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one sister. A celebration of life memorial will be held on the weekend of her birthday in October.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store