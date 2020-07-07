Carolyn Cobb Calhoun Hall, 96, of Memphis passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020. Carolyn was also known affectionately in the latter half of her life as "Kaky". Carolyn was born in Covington, TN to George Benton Calhoun, Sr. and Nannie Cobb Calhoun on June 2, 1924. After one year at Judson College in Marion, Alabama, she returned to Tennessee to work at the Naval Base in Millington during WW2, eventually moving to Memphis to work as a legal secretary. In 1978, Carolyn married C.T. "Tom" Hall, Jr., a second marriage for each. Tom predeceased Carolyn in 1997. Carolyn was a member of First Methodist Church in Covington, and later the now defunct Union Avenue Methodist Church in Midtown Memphis, where she helped supervise the soup kitchen (and made friends with those she helped) for many years with her sister Nancy Calhoun Simpson, who survives her. Nancy was at various times Carolyn's younger sister, roommate, and caregiver, but they were always also best friends. Carolyn was also the beloved aunt to her nephew Adam C. Simpson (Halle) and their children, Jack Calhoun Simpson and Amelia Caroline Simpson of Memphis. Carolyn was also predeceased by her older brother George Benton Calhoun, Jr. The family wishes to express gratitude for Carolyn's various caregivers over the past few years, especially Pamela Yarbrough and Annette Harper, as well as Halle Simpson. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10th at 10 a.m at R.H. Munford Cemetery in Covington. Any memorials may be sent to the Covington First Methodist Church or the Mid-South Food Bank.









