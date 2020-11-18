1/
Carolyn Delois Graham
Carolyn Delois Graham

Carolyn Delois Graham passed away on November 16, 2020 at Magnolia Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 71 years of age, a homemaker and a member of Munford First United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Ms. Graham is survived by her daughter, Tanya Yarbro (Les); son, Billy Graham (Sherri); brother, Edward Stevens; four grandchildren, Nichole Boothe (Josh), David Yarbro II, Tyler Graham and Jacob Graham; and 3 great grandchildren, Noah Boothe, Sawyer Boothe and River Boothe. She was preceded in death by her son, James Graham, III and brother, Robert Lee Stephens, Jr.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
