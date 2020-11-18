Carolyn Delois Graham
Carolyn Delois Graham passed away on November 16, 2020 at Magnolia Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 71 years of age, a homemaker and a member of Munford First United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Ms. Graham is survived by her daughter, Tanya Yarbro (Les); son, Billy Graham (Sherri); brother, Edward Stevens; four grandchildren, Nichole Boothe (Josh), David Yarbro II, Tyler Graham and Jacob Graham; and 3 great grandchildren, Noah Boothe, Sawyer Boothe and River Boothe. She was preceded in death by her son, James Graham, III and brother, Robert Lee Stephens, Jr.
The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
