Carolyn Denton Hooper



Mt. Home, AR - Carolyn Denton Hooper passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Mt. Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born September 30, 1933 in Hamburg, Arkansas, daughter of Carol and Bessie Denton.



She was married to Charles Hooper on January 30, 1954 in Holly Springs, MS.



Carolyn had 3 sons- Charles Gary Hooper (predeceased), David Hooper, Darrell Hooper with wife Nancy.



Grandchildren- Erick Hooper, Luke Hooper and wife Kendra, Ethan Hooper and wife Kendall.



Great grandson- Emmett Hooper.



Siblings- Pat Stocks of Newburgh, Indiana; Donnie Smith and husband Lonnie of Albany, Georgia; Clete Webster of Drummond's, Tennessee; Sunny Denton and wife Mary Ann of Pasadena, Texas.



Carolyn was an avid reader, master bridge player, stain glass artist, retired librarian and school teacher, homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and Great grandmother and friend to all that ever met her.



Memorial service will be on June 6th @ 2 pm at Eastside Baptist Church.



718 East 9th Street, Mt Home, Ark 72653



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Baxter Regional Medical Center.









