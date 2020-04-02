|
Carolyn Diane Jennings
Memphis - Carolyn Diane Jennings Washington, 67 of Memphis died Tuesday, March 31.
She is the widow of Bishop Donald Washington and a member of Greater Bethlehem Temple Ministries, Inc. where she served as a Church Mother and Counselor.
A Private, Immediate Family Only, Entombment Monday, April 6 at Forest Hill Cemetery & Mausoleum on East Holmes Road.
She is survived by her children, Taniel Jones, Arneshela Ard, & Ervin J. Ard of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020