Carolyn EuJeania Grimes Ferguson



Carolyn EuJeania Grimes Ferguson, October 11, 1946 - May 20, 2020, joins her parents Bezzlee Sr. and Gladys Grimes and two siblings, Billye Nash and James Grimes in Heaven today. Leaving behind two siblings, Bezzlee Grimes, Jr. and Bettye Mason and three children.



Jeffrey & Christine Ferguson: to say I wouldn't be the man I am today would be putting it lightly. She was always there if I needed a shoulder or encouragement. I will miss our regular phone calls. I wish I could call you one more time. Until we see you again - I love you!



Meredith Haddock & Nick: My mom was my hero and best friend. I am lost without her. I have treasured every moment together and am grateful for everything she brought into my life. I will miss her and her child like laughter that made everyone around her smile. Until I see you again - I love you with all my heart.



Jason Ferguson & Joan: Our mother will forever be my hero. True strength as a disciplinarian and nurturer. She never hesitated to take my pains into herself to allow me happiness. Never wanting a thank-you. She only needed a smile in return. We all have suffered a huge loss. Love and miss you mother.



And six grandchildren



Heather Warren: As a kid, I remember playing games on her computer with her and watching home network movies with her. She had a water bed that I'd bounce around on. And I used to put her kitten in the basket of my bike. I will miss her.



Nathan Ferguson: She called me Booger Bear - I never knew why - but either way, she always made me feel special and that's all that matters. I love and miss you, grandma.



Matthew Haddock: Grandma was full of love and compassion for her family and loved spending time with us. She wasn't just a grandma to us; she was our friend. She was always resilient and strong in every challenge she faced.



Meric Haddock: She was one of the kindest and most selfless people I know. As a kid, I always remember waking up super early before school just so I could spend more time with her. She's the best grandmother I could have had.



Noah Haddock: I miss our singing while sharing a bowl of rice. Cheddar and broccoli noodles will never be the same. I couldn't have asked for a better grandma. I will miss you and love you always.



Kamren Ferguson: I will always love my grandma.



The Dude: "She will be missed and forever loved" = everyone that knew her.









