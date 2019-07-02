Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Millington Chapel
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Millington Chapel
Carolyn Fay Dunn George

Carolyn Fay Dunn George Obituary
Carolyn Fay Dunn George

Millington - Carolyn Fay Dunn George, 78, retired administrative assistant for Millington Telephone Company passed away June 28, 2019. She was a member of Kerrville Presbyterian Church and past president of Millington City Beautiful Commission. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul T. and Ruth Marie Dunn. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Hayes George; daughters, Donna Adams and Cheryl Burcham; son, Greg George (Cheryl); sister, Ruth Swords; brothers, Kenneth Dunn, Richard Dunn, Danny Dunn, and David Dunn; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday (July 1) from 5pm - 8pm with a service Tuesday at 1:00pm all at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN. The family asks any memorials be made to or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019
