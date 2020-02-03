|
Carolyn Harris Head
Plainfield, IL - Carolyn Harris Head, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece and child of god, passed away at age 55 with her loving husband by her side on January 30, 2020 in Plainfield, Illinois.
Carolyn was born April 24, 1964 in Memphis, TN to John and Loretta Harris. Carolyn earned accounting and MBA degrees from the University of Memphis, and for 10 years owned her own firm, Carolyn Head Management Consulting and Accounting Services providing services to Memphis nonprofits. With great pride, Carolyn served as Director of Finance and Administration at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine as well as Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance at Christian Brothers University. Most recently, she was blessed to join Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.
Carolyn was loved and admired for her strength of character, determination, passion and commitment to people and causes that mattered to her, and her ability to bring excellence, warmth and laughter to each of the organizations, committees, and groups she served. For over 20 years, Carolyn and her family called the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception home. As a cantor and choir member, Carolyn shared her powerful voice, love of music, and a commitment to Christ that never wavered.
Carolyn and Benjamin shared 31 years of marriage together. They were known for their love of travel and hosting joyous celebrations. On April 16, 2002 Carolyn and Benjamin welcomed their son, Benjamin, into their hearts. Carolyn's greatest pleasure was watching her son on the soccer field, through the sun, rain, snow and ice, early or late - no matter what, her heart was on the field, with him.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Benjamin Franklin Head; son, Benjamin Francis Justin Head; stepchildren, William Dennis Head, Denise Priscilla Iva Head, and Cari Beth Head; step-grandson, William Alexander Head; sister, Regina Harris; and her aunts and uncles, Margaret Owens, Clinton Kim Harris, Barbara Jones, William Harris, Frank Harris, James Harris, Louelliott Buchanan, Janice Gilliland; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Loretta Harris, and by her sister, Rita Harris, with whom she is now lovingly united in Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7th 6pm to 8pm, and services will be Saturday, February 8th at 10am at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Day House.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020