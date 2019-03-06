|
Carolyn J. Dismukes Billings
Memphis, TN
Carolyn J. (Lynne) Dismukes Billings, age 71, entered her heavenly home from her residence on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Gaither Dismukes and her father, Abner Dismukes. She was 1965 graduate of Kingsbury High School, as well as the Baptist School of Nursing. She retired from Shelby County Health Department and was a long time member of Wells Station Baptist Church.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Jason Scott Billings and many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her very much.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Wells Station Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019