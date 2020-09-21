Carolyn Jean HeinzMemphis - Carolyn Jean Heinz, age 69, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of David L. Heinz, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at her home after a long illness.Carolyn was born June 9, 1951 in Memphis, the daughter of the late James and Mary Lucille Welch. She was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis. She was employed as a real estate agent for DeCaro Reality until 2002. She was a member of Life Change N Ministries church in Memphis.Carolyn enjoyed giving out hugs and sharing her love for Jesus Christ to everyone she met. For many years she was a part of the Evangelism Explosion Ministry at Central Church. In 1997, Carolyn helped her husband begin the Youth Evangelism Explosion Ministry at Central, seeing dozens of students grow in Christ and learn to share their faith. In recent years, Carolyn worshiped by way of the internet with Brooklyn Tabernacle Church, singing praises with their choir. She came to know several choir members personally.Carolyn is survived by her husband of 26 years, David L. Heinz of Memphis, TN; her children, Robin Fauser (Chris) of Memphis, TN; Jeremy Skaggs (Melissa) of Memphis, TN; Danielle Phillips (Chris) of Collierville, TN; Josh Heinz (Linda) of Palm Desert, CA; and Wes Heinz (Richard Williams) of Manchester New Hampshire; and her seven grandchildren, Christian Fauser, Mary Grayson Fauser, Hunter Phillips, Mallory Phillips, Julia Skaggs, Harrison Heinz, and Jack Heinz. In addition, she leaves sweet memories with manybrothers and sisters-in-law, dozens of nieces and nephews, and dedicated caregivers.A graveside service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133 on Friday, September 25 at 10:00am.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorials be directed to Brooklyn Tabernacle Church in New York City or The Hargrove Foundation.