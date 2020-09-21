1/
Carolyn Jean Heinz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jean Heinz

Memphis - Carolyn Jean Heinz, age 69, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of David L. Heinz, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at her home after a long illness.

Carolyn was born June 9, 1951 in Memphis, the daughter of the late James and Mary Lucille Welch. She was a graduate of Messick High School in Memphis. She was employed as a real estate agent for DeCaro Reality until 2002. She was a member of Life Change N Ministries church in Memphis.

Carolyn enjoyed giving out hugs and sharing her love for Jesus Christ to everyone she met. For many years she was a part of the Evangelism Explosion Ministry at Central Church. In 1997, Carolyn helped her husband begin the Youth Evangelism Explosion Ministry at Central, seeing dozens of students grow in Christ and learn to share their faith. In recent years, Carolyn worshiped by way of the internet with Brooklyn Tabernacle Church, singing praises with their choir. She came to know several choir members personally.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 26 years, David L. Heinz of Memphis, TN; her children, Robin Fauser (Chris) of Memphis, TN; Jeremy Skaggs (Melissa) of Memphis, TN; Danielle Phillips (Chris) of Collierville, TN; Josh Heinz (Linda) of Palm Desert, CA; and Wes Heinz (Richard Williams) of Manchester New Hampshire; and her seven grandchildren, Christian Fauser, Mary Grayson Fauser, Hunter Phillips, Mallory Phillips, Julia Skaggs, Harrison Heinz, and Jack Heinz. In addition, she leaves sweet memories with many

brothers and sisters-in-law, dozens of nieces and nephews, and dedicated caregivers.

A graveside service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN 38133 on Friday, September 25 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorials be directed to Brooklyn Tabernacle Church in New York City or The Hargrove Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved