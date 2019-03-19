|
Carolyn Jean King
Eaton, TN
Born November 25, 1935, Gibson County grew up in Eaton TN, moved to Memphis then Savannah TN. Died on March 14, 2019. Preceded in death her parents Minnie Edna (Duncan) King and Wesley William King. Survived by her husband of 67 years William Dan King, son Walter Douglas King, daughter Vickie (Jerry) Stafford, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
My mother was a cheerleader in school, loved roller skating, bowling and loved taking trips, camping and fishing. She was a hairdresser, homemaker, and loved babysitting children in her home. She was always cooking but mostly loved making pies and cakes. "The Quilt Maker" Her passion was sewing quilts by hand, telling everyone "You're Sweet" and loved attending Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Tishomingo, MS. "You are Sweet Jean and we all love you dearly"!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019