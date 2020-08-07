Carolyn L. (Kimbrell) Roberts



Memphis - Carolyn was born April 30, 1926 and was called to our Lord on August 5, 2020 at the wonderful age of 94. She was loved by family and friends and was proud of her Memphis home and heritage. She was an only child and predeceased by her mother and father, Fides and Lance Kimbrell, her husband Lt. Cmdr. Louis (Buck) Roberts, and her son and daughter-in-law, Kim Michael Roberts and Sheila Roberts.



She leaves behind her loving daughter, Kismet Roberts Winkelmann (John), Adoring Grandchildren, Kimberly (Brooke) Roberts Moore (Jimmy), John (Jack) Winkelmann (Theresa), Kristin Roberts New (Michael), and Tabitha Winkelmann Grassi (Chris). and 7 loving great -grandchildren, Caleb Winkelmann, Austin New, Preston New, Alison Winkelmann, Julianne Grassi, and twins, Scott and Justin Grassi. Also her nephews, Terry Gorman, Jeff Gorman, Rodney Gorman and families in Kansas. She will be greatly missed by her best friend Rene Garner, whose friendship was Carolyn's great enjoyment for over 50 years.



She graduated from Southside High School and started work at Anderson Clayton in the cotton business. She was married at Redeemer Lutheran Church to Lt. Cmdr. Roberts in 1946 and was a proud Navy wife as they were stationed in Maryland, Texas, California, Hawaii, London, and Memphis, TN. Carolyn was a member along with longtime friend Nancy Walker in the Memphis Cotton Wives, and The 19th Century Club supporting many charities around town. She was also a member of The Military Service Wives in Memphis.



Carolyn was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for many years and felt it was a treasure to meet so many good people that she called friends. She was recognized for her many years of service.



Carolyn and Buck enjoyed traveling the world and enjoyed their lives together for 51 years until his passing in 1997.



The family wishes to thank the Staff at Carriage Court Assisted Living and the Doctors and Nurses at Germantown Methodist Hospital and Hospice Care for their love and compassion for Carolyn.



There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am Monday, August 10 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.



Memorials are asked to be made to Christian Brothers High School, 5900 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis, TN. 38120.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store