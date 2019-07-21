Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Carolyn Lynne Carroll Obituary
Carolyn Lynne Carroll

Mason - Carolyn Lynne Carroll, 58, of Mason, TN passed away July 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, James Dagen and younger sister, Angela King. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Daniel Carroll; daughters, Teresa Lammie, Erica Hill, Melinda Ingram, and Michelle Larson; brother, Larry Dagen; mother, Harumi Gross; ten grandchildren, Pierce Hill, Kade Hill, Hyde Hill, Ryder Hill, Chelsea Larson, Taylor Larson, Zachary Tiffner, Mikah Tiffner, Madelyne Tiffner, and Jackson Ingram; and one great-grandchild, Emerson Robinson. Carolyn's beauty, zest and love she planted will continue to spread throughout all of our lives. The family will receive friends from 5pm until the service at 6pm Tuesday, July 23 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. In lieu of flowers her family asks for indoor or outdoor plants that Carolyn loved so much. Donations in her name can be made to the and/or the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County and/or Paws and Claws Rescue. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.1023 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
