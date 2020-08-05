Carolyn Marie Puckett Graham
Canton, NC - Carolyn Marie Puckett Graham age 85, a beautiful and caring lady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Carolyn was born during the winter season of December 13, 1934 in Clarksdale, Mississippi and in her later years she had made her home in the Lake Logan Community of Canton, NC. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruby Griffis Puckett who had resided in Memphis, Tennessee. Mrs. Graham had been employed with Bank of America where she retired with 50 dedicated years of working in banking service. Carolyn enjoyed camping, loved to square dance and most importantly she cherished the time that she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Her precious memory will remain in our hearts forever.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Graham; a son, Cordie D. Graham; and a sister, Martha Keaton.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Mike Graham and Carol Graham of Haywood County; her grandchildren, Jimmy Graham of CT, Kristin Graham of CT, Geoff Graham of Haywood County, Samantha Able of Scott AFB in IL, and Joshua Doyle of Haywood County; nine great-grandchildren, and her beloved sister and best friend, Billie Busch of Memphis, TN.
A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Graham will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Waynesville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Projects, 2177 Asheville Road, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Graham family
