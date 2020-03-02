|
Carolyn Outlan
Collierville - Carolyn Harrell Outlan passed to Heaven from her home on March 1, 2020. A lifelong resident of Collierville, she was born on January 5, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Coca, as she was called by her family, dearly loved her children. Her legacy and love of her life were her children and she considered that there was no higher calling than being a mother. Growing up she was there to help with homework, a scraped knee, and all of the other joys and sorrows that come with being a mom. Coca was famous for her ability to cook, a gift she learned from her mother. Cooking to her meant a full table with family at home.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4 at Collierville United Methodist Church on the Square with burial at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3 at Collierville United Methodist Church on the Square.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Organ Fund at the Collierville United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Square will bring her great joy. The address is 454 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020