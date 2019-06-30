|
|
Carolyn Pennello Carson
Spokane, WA - Carolyn Pennello Carson, age 94, formerly of Memphis, passed away June 1st in Spokane, Washington. The daughter of Gennaro (Gene) and Theresa Pennello, she grew up in Yonkers, New York, with her younger brother, Julian. After high school, she moved with her family to her father's hometown, Norfolk VA, where she met the love of her life, Stuart, on a blind date. Being a career Navy wife, she moved 14 times around the U.S. They were married 55 years before his death in 2007.
Carolyn was a pianist, teacher, and composer. She taught hundreds of children to play the piano, either in private lessons or in a school classroom, in Memphis, San Diego, Pensacola, and Issaquah (WA). She authored two manuals and led seminars in teaching class piano, and wrote a piano series, Keyboard Kids, for beginners. She was past president of the Greater Memphis Music Teachers Association and the San Diego Teacher's Association, as well as a member of the Pensacola Music Teacher's Association, Music Teacher's National Association, and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. She also served as the accompanist for Georgian Hills Methodist Church and the First Unitarian Church, both in Memphis, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola. In 1992, she performed Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue with the North Coast Symphony Orchestra in San Diego
Carolyn leaves behind daughters Sharon Jackson and Carolyn "Gigi" Williams (Lance), son Geoffrey Carson (Dee), grandsons Steven Van Fleet and Brandon Jackson, and great-grandson Orion Whetstone. She will be interred with Stuart at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra or The Humane Society of the United States.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019