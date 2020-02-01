|
Carolyn Reiff Denegri
Germantown - Carolyn Reiff Denegri, 86, passed away on January 30, 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Mike, and her grandson, Kullen. Carolyn was a dedicated mother and grandmother and an accomplished teacher, having taught Kindergarten at St. John Catholic School in the Diocese of Memphis for a number of years. She also worked many years as an administrative assistant in the School of Business at Christian Brothers University. She had a fervent dedication to the Catholic Faith, having been a daily communicant at 6:15 a.m. Mass at St. Louis Catholic Church as well as a lifelong devotion to the Rosary. She is survived by her four sons, David (Patti), Mark (Angela), Steven (Katrina) and Michael (Heather), along with six grandchildren, Grace, Andrew, Benjamin, Reagan, Jordyn and Anistyn. She also leaves her sister, Barbara Glidewell (Mickey), her niece Cindy Finkbeiner (Larry) and nephew, Ray Glidewell (Kristin).
The family thanks all of her friends who visited her over the past few years, along with the staff of Carriage Court of Memphis for their loving care and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:40 p.m. being held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral Mass will be held the following day, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions can be sent to Lumen Civitatis, P.O. Box 771692, Memphis, Tennessee 38177-1692 (lumencivitatis.com/about).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020