|
|
Carolyn Rudolph
Memphis
Carolyn Rudolph, age 86, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife for fifty-five years of the late Jake Rudolph, a legendary high school football coach at Memphis University School. She attended Lindenwood College and obtained her undergraduate and master's degrees in education from Memphis State University. Ms. Rudolph found her calling as a teacher and taught for many years at Presbyterian Day School. She was a remarkable woman and lived a full life. She served so many roles during her lifetime: wife, mother, teacher, football mom, church leader, musician, grandmother, and great grandmother. She Is survived by her sons, Stephen Rudolph (Barbara), Jacob Courtnay Rudolph (Sharon), and David Rudolph (Elizabeth); nine grandchildren, Stephen Harrison Rudolph, Jr. (Anna), Jason Barrett Rudolph (Jessica), Sara James Rudolph Kennon (Kerby), Taylor Ann Rudolph, Jacob Courtnay Rudolph, IV (Michon), David Myers Rudolph, Jr., Andrew Gardner Rudolph, William Wiseman Rudolph, and Thomas Carson Rudolph; and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m., all at Kingsway Christian Church, 7887 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee 38138. Interment will be at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Kingsway Christian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019