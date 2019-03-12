|
|
Carolyn Stallings
Olive Branch, MS
Carolyn Stallings, 83, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Saturday March, 9, 2019. Ms. Stallings was preceded in death by her former husband, Cecil Stallings, son, Douglas Stallings, and sister, Florence Spano. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Stallings Moreno, brother, Milton "Mickey" Glidewell, sister, Norma Duke, four grandchildren, Justin Martindale, Andrea Moreno Soto (Ariel), Captain Aaron Moreno (Brooke), and Paul Moreno, and four great-grandchildren, Shayla, Maya, Dominic, and Camila. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 2pm, at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Blocker Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019