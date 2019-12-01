|
Carolyn Wages
Memphis - Carolyn Wages, 86, of Memphis, TN passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Boldrick and Catharine Caldwell. Mrs. Wages is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ben Wages; children, Ben Wages, Jr. and David Wages (Virginia); grandchildren, Ashley Anne Wages, Julie Nichole Wages, David Paul Wages, Jr. (Hannah), and Sarah Catherine Wages; two great-grandsons, David Paul Wages, III and Vines Turner Wages; and her brother, Paul Walser, Jr.
Mrs. Wages was born in Texas to Paul and Dorothy Walser. She graduated from Texas State College for Women in 1955 with a BA in Science. On June 20, 1959 she married Ben Wages and moved to Memphis in 1960. She was a member St. Luke's United Methodist Church and an active member of the Christian Homebuilders class. Mrs. Wages was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, artistic talent and her "grandma cookies".
The family will receive relatives and friends in the parlor of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 408 S. Highland in Memphis on Tuesday, December 3 from 4-6 pm with the service to follow in the sanctuary.
The committal service will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions to be made in Mrs. Wages' name to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, the Food Ministries fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019