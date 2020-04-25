|
Carolyn Walton Shaw
Carolyn Walton Shaw passed away in Memphis on April 9, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born Carolyn Walton on September 8, 1941 in Memphis, TN to Fred Sanders and Annie Mae (Reid) Sanders. She was the widow of John O. Shaw and is survived by her two children: Derrick H. Lindsey of Washington D. C. and Carole D. Edingburg of Memphis, TN; one sister Nona Milam of Memphis, TN who her proceeded her in death; 7 grandchildren. Mrs. Shaw retired from the Shelby County School System and was a Volunteer Grandmother at KIPP elementary school. Graveside services will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, located at 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis,TN 38119, April 27,2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020