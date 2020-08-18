Carolyn Ward Leake
Carolyn Ward Leake, 85, passed away peacefully on August 16th. She was born April 6, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Anthony and Hilda Ward. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee at age 4 and while in high school at Saint Agnes Academy met John E. "Buddy" Leake Jr. her husband who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughter Terry Zepernick, and son Steve Leake. She was a Beloved Mother of 8, grandmother of 24, great grandmother of 20 (with #21 on the way), sister, and friend. Her strong faith in God and devotion to her church was always exemplified in her every thought and word. Her life was our example of how to love one another. She was always generous with her time and love for her family and friends. She loved to cook for her huge family, always setting a beautiful table for us to sit. Her chocolate chip cookies were a true delight for her entire family. She loved to go to movies, play bridge and rummikub,and go out to lunch, dinner, and Thunder games with her long time girlfriends. She worked many years at Steinmart where she made many wonderful friends. Carolyn is survived by: sons Pat [Michele] Leake and Tim [Mary] Leake; daughters Cindy Leake, Nancy Woodson, Kristen [Berney] Crane and Susanne [Todd] Cato; brothers Jack [Christina] Ward and Bob [Louise] Ward; sisters Jeanette Sherman and Shirley Kennedy as well as many nieces, nephews, inlaws and outlaws. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19th at Christ the King Church at 8005 Dorset Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73120. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
View event live stream at www.ckokc.org