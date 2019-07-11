|
Carolyn Williams
Corinth, MS - A Celebration of Life Service for Doris Carolyn Williams 86, will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at Tate Baptist Church, 1201 N. Harper Rd., Corinth, MS. 38834.
Family and friends gathering will be from 1:00 PM to 1:55 PM. at the church.
Carolyn died July 1, 2019. She was born October 11, 1932 in Memphis, TN. to the late John Henry Griffin Jr. and Arvell Watkins Griffin. She was formerly of Memphis.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Virgil E. Williams; sons, Gene Williams (Merci), Carl Williams (Gloria), Glen Williams, Joe Williams (Cheryl).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Williams family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019