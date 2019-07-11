Services
Memorial Funeral Home
613 Bunch Street
Corinth, MS 388344804
(662) 286-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Tate Baptist Church
1201 N. Harper Rd
Corinth, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Tate Baptist Church
1201 N. Harper Rd
Corinth, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Williams


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Williams Obituary
Carolyn Williams

Corinth, MS - A Celebration of Life Service for Doris Carolyn Williams 86, will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at Tate Baptist Church, 1201 N. Harper Rd., Corinth, MS. 38834.

Family and friends gathering will be from 1:00 PM to 1:55 PM. at the church.

Carolyn died July 1, 2019. She was born October 11, 1932 in Memphis, TN. to the late John Henry Griffin Jr. and Arvell Watkins Griffin. She was formerly of Memphis.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Virgil E. Williams; sons, Gene Williams (Merci), Carl Williams (Gloria), Glen Williams, Joe Williams (Cheryl).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Williams family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now