Carrie Marie Hilliard GilmoreCarrie Marie Hilliard Gilmore, 94, of Walls, passed away May 31, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, Tennessee on February 25, 1926. She moved to Bemis, Tennessee as a teenager and met the love of her life at an ice cream shop. She was a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, her dogs and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter Gilmore; parents Gould Hilliard and Lacy Holladay; four sisters and three brothers; one daughter, Sherry LynnGilmore; and one son, Timmy Gilmore. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mike Gilmore (Jackie) and Greg Gilmore (Dana); two daughters, Donna White (Orland) and Gail Gilmore (Rick); 11 grandchildren Wayne, Jeff, Jason, Tara, Dustin, Katia, Ian, Catria, Zachary, Melissa and Kathryn; 16 great-grandchildren Dakotah, Eli, Parker,Reagan, Oakley, Aspen, Mackenzie, Bailey, Alexa, Amaia, Avaleigh, Gabby, Harrison, Aliviah, Bella, and August; one sister, Gladys Gowan; close friend Dianna Gilmore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to thank Wesley Meadows Retirement Community for their support and care in her final years. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.