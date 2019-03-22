Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Cary Haston Barnes


Cary Haston Barnes Obituary
Cary Haston Barnes

Memphis, TN

Cary Haston Barnes was born in Memphis on March 27, 1958 to Walter Carlton and Marian Follett Barnes and died on March 18, 2019. He led a distinguished career at FedEx. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ulrey Barnes, his brother Steve Barnes, his stepmother Jo Barnes, his daughters Heather Lauren Jackson (Tommy) and Margaret Claire Bans (Jason), his stepsons John Dylan Baker and Evan Thornton Baker, and four grandchildren. Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 22, 2019
