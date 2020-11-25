Casey Lawrence CondoMemphis - Casey Lawrence Condo, age 46, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep from a coronary event November 21, 2020. He was born February 25, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to Marcia Brasel and Robert Condo. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Cheryl Condo; son, Christian Condo; mother; sister, Lori Condo Locke; and nephews, Ethan and Adam Locke and Kieran Brock. He was preceded in death by his father.Casey attended Memphis Catholic High School and Christian Brothers University. In 2003, he founded Final Source, a Managed IT Services company, and served as CEO. Casey developed a love for computers at a young age and was passionate about his work, his customers and his employees. He always said he would do this work whether he got paid for it or not. Casey had a passion for so many things: cars, racing, boating, wake surfing, photography, politics, music and candy but mostly his family and friends. He was a loyal husband, devoted father, loving son, brother and uncle. He was the kind of friend everyone should be blessed to have and strive to be. He loved God, his family, his friends, his country and his community; and he loved fiercely.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29 from 1:00-4:00 PM and funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM, all at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Burial services will be held Monday, November 30 at 10:00 AM for family members.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Christian Brothers University Office of Advancement for the Casey Condo Scholarship of Information Technology.