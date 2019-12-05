|
Catherine West
Marianna, AR - Catherine Orgill West, 90 years old, of Marianna, Arkansas, died on November 29, 2019 in Mancos, CO. Catherine was born August 16, 1929 in Memphis, TN to Edmund Orgill (former mayor of Memphis 1956-1959) and Catherine Dean Orgill. She was a wonderful mother, wife, friend, and adventurer. Catherine traveled the world to experience other cultures, meet amazing people, and see beauty wherever she could. Catherine married Joe Healy right out of college, and enjoyed living in Virginia for several years until his death. She then moved back to Memphis and eventually met and married Charles R. West, Jr in 1967.They lived in Tampa, FL and adopted a baby girl, Lucy Orgill West, in 1972 before moving to Marianna, AR where they created a gorgeous lush valley in the hills beside Crowley's Ridge with a vegetable garden, wildflower garden, rolling pastures and a beautiful house that Catherine designed herself. She was active in the community including creating The Marianna Historic Society and providing resources to allow that group to renovate and update historic buildings in Marianna.
She is survived by her daughter Lucy Orgill West (Rhonda); grandchildren, Danika, Judah, and Lydia Eppard, and four great grand children, Payton, Hunter, Dawnita, and Avery all of Mancos/Durango, CO; her cousins Eloise Cumbaa, Greenville, MS; Charles Dean, Leland, MS; Anne Stokes, Memphis, TN; Margaret Walker Hays, Leland, MS; Carol Finerty, Lincoln, CA; Cappie Addison, Dallas, TX; Catherine Kidd, Greenwood, MS; honorary daughter Veronika Fritz, Chicago, IL. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Treva West and Sara Hope Burnside; nephew Steve Higginbothom and wife Diane, great nephews West (Weezie) and Drew (Jessica) Higginbothom of Marianna, AR and Forrest City, AR. and 6 great great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Edmund Orgill, Memphis, TN and mother Catherine Dean Orgill, Leland, MS and Memphis,TN; first husband Joe Healy, Virginia; her second husband Charles R. West, Jr, Marianna, AR; and cousin Mim Range, Germantown, TN.
Memorial service to be held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church Marianna, AR, Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11am followed by a Celebration Of Life gathering (location to be announced).
Please consider a Memorial donation in her honor to Catherine's favorite organization, The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas. Send checks to Arkansas Nature Conservancy, 601 North University Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72205; or call 501-614-5071 and mention Catherine West.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19, 2019