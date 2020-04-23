|
|
Cathryn McNeil Simpson
Cathryn "Cat" Simpson, 92 went to be with the Lord April 23, 2020. She was born in Ferrell, Ms., grew up in the vicinity of Clarksdale MS, and was a faithful member of Walnut Baptist Church of Vance, MS.
Cat married Lt. Col. James T. Simpson (ret.) in 1946 and joined him in a life of traveling in and out of the country serving in the military. Her life centered on her husband and his career and having been raised in a loving and joyful family, passed those attributes on to her four adoring children. Her highest aims were serving and supporting her family. In her leisure time she enjoyed creating beautiful flower gardens, could outdrive most men at golf, and outdance anybody but her brother Bobby. She was best friend and listener to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband, and brother, William (Bobby) Robert McNeil. She will be mourned by her children Linda Close (Ken) of Denton, TX., James M .Simpson (Connie) of Slocomb, AL., Rebecca Rushing (Keith - Dec.) of Marion, AR., Jackie Blanchard (Byron) of Pocahontas, AR., nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and brothers James B. McNeil (Mary) of Olive Branch, Ms. and Kenneth C. McNeil (Diane) of Southaven, MS.
There will be a private graveside service for the family. Arrangements will be planned for family and friends when traveling is safe again. Arrangements will be made by Forest Hill Home and Memorial Park, South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020