Cautious Smith



Cautious, age 20, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24,2020. A 2018 graduate of Westwood High School, Cautious was employed at Dixie Queen.



Those left to cherish his memories are his mother and father Ms.Kashena and Mr. Ca'Veon Smith; his siblings Trineka, Demetria, Shendrika, Demetrius, and Stephon. He will forever remain in the hearts of his grandparents Katrina Smith and Terry Bland.



A visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm at R. S. Lewis and Sons, 374 Vance Avenue.



A funeral will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 at Progressive M.B. Church 394 Vance Avenue.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store