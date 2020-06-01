Cautious Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cautious's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cautious Smith

Cautious, age 20, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24,2020. A 2018 graduate of Westwood High School, Cautious was employed at Dixie Queen.

Those left to cherish his memories are his mother and father Ms.Kashena and Mr. Ca'Veon Smith; his siblings Trineka, Demetria, Shendrika, Demetrius, and Stephon. He will forever remain in the hearts of his grandparents Katrina Smith and Terry Bland.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm at R. S. Lewis and Sons, 374 Vance Avenue.

A funeral will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 at Progressive M.B. Church 394 Vance Avenue.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved