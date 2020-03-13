|
|
CB Jolley
Memphis - CB Jolley of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 66, at his home in Memphis. He grew up in Blytheville, Arkansas, married his high school sweetheart, Deby, and they lived in Memphis for over 40 years.
CB was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on May 10, 1953 to Luther Malcolm Jolley and Ruby "Joe" Levern Capwell Jolley. He was employed at Pink Palace Museum as a Museum Preparatory. He was also an accomplished artist, and prior to his position at Pink Palace, he had worked as a self-employed picture framer and had done art exhibition installations for Pink Palace Museum, Brooks Museum and for Wonders, The Memphis International Cultural Series.
He had a passion for ministry to the people of El Salvador, and he loved and was loved by so many in El Salvador. He spent weeks at a time in El Salvador visiting with friends and ministering to pastors and communities.
CB loved his family and friends and was always ready to help in any way he could. CB also loved and was loved by so many people - including Forever Friends from elementary to high school in Blytheville, friends and colleagues in the art community in Memphis, friends in the Church community, FedEx Friends, friends from his years supporting his son, Christopher in Boy Scouting. CB was so kind, helpful and supporting to all he met.
He was preceded in death by his father "Malcolm" and mother Ruby, step-father Richard Harris, his brother Joe M. Jolley, and by his nephew Samuel Edward Thayer, Jr.
CB leaves his wife Deborah Abbott Jolley, his son Christopher Brandon Jolley,
his sister Karen Jolley Thayer (Sam) - all of Memphis, Tennessee. He also leaves his nieces and nephews: Amber (Christian) Foster, James (Leslie) Abbott, Joy (Zach) Wicker, Luke (Courtney) Sanford - and great nephews and niece: Keaton, Kyler, Kara, Knox and Kamden - all from the Blytheville, Arkansas area.
Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis, Tennessee. There will be a memorial and celebration of life on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 pm - with visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences for the Jolley Family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020