Galloway, TN - Cecil Edward Cochran, 85 of Galloway, TN passed away July 3, 2019. He was a member of Calvary Church, a master gardener, loved his grandchildren and woodworking and was a member of Sheet Metal Union. He was preceded in death by his parents William L. "Knob" and Ruby Cochran. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Cochran; sons, David Cochran, Larry Cochran and Tony Cochran (Melanie); sisters, Faye Ross and Norma Jean Benard; brother, Mike Cochran; six grandchildren, Andy Cochran, Alex Cochran, Zac Cochran, Taylor Cochran, Austin Carlisle and Paige Ward. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9 for 6pm - 8 pm and the service will be Wednesday, July 10 at 11am all at the Munford Chapel. Interment will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
