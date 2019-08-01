Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cecil Morgan Benson Jr.


1940 - 2019
Cecil Morgan Benson Jr. Obituary
Cecil Morgan Benson Jr.

Memphis - Cecil Morgan Benson Jr., age 78, loving husband and father of four, passed away on July 26, 2019. Cecil Benson died at the Armed Force Retirement Home, Gulfport MS, in the company of his twin sons Peter and Paul Benson.

Cecil was born November 11, 1940 to Cecil and Jewel (Poole), in Memphis TN. He was a resident of Germantown TN. Cecil was married to Dianne Haskins in 1961. They remained married until her death in July 2012.

He proudly served 20 plus years in the US Navy. He was passionate about serving in the Navy. Upon completion of his Navy career, he returned to Tennessee, and continued his work in various aspects of engineering. Cecil had the unique opportunity to work in the Middle East for several years. Returning back from the Middle East, Cecil settled down in Memphis for the remainder of his working years. Cecil loved to spend time with his family. Cecil was passionate golfer, traveler, and loved trying new foods.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dianne Benson, sons Tray and David Benson, and his sister Judy Benson. Survived by his twin sons are Peter (wife Martina) and Paul (wife Kelly), Benson. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara Arthur and Dottie Benson, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the memorial service celebrating his Life to begin at 1 p.m.

The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to the (woundedwarriorproject.org)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019
