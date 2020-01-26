Resources
Cecilia Annette Mattix

Cecilia Annette Mattix Obituary
Cecilia Annette Mattix

Cecilia Annette Mattix passed away on January 22nd, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN, January 8, 1944. She is survived by her son, Billy Mattix, her daughter, Darcie Michelet and five grandchildren, Judah Mattix, Katie Mattix, Emily Harrison, Colin Mattix and Paige Lovelace.

Cecilia was a retired Memphis City School teacher who graduated from Memphis State University and was a life long Tiger fan. She was also a lifetime member of "the bridge club." Some of the bridge club friendships began at Southside High School where Cecilia attended.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
