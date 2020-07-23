1/1
Celia Ray Burson
1925 - 2020
Celia Ray Burson

Memphis - Celia Ray Burson, 95, of Memphis Tennessee, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 after surgery to repair a broken hip. Celia Ray was born June 20, 1925 to Sigmund and Dora Levi. She was a third-generation, lifelong Memphian, and a graduate of Central High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Sam E. Burson, and a daughter Barbara Sue Burson. She is survived by her son Paul (Terri), granddaughters Hallie (Josh) of Nashville, Tennessee and Blair (Ryan) of Memphis, Tennessee and two great grandchildren, Skyler and Adalyn Winstock.

Celia Ray was a member of Temple Israel and past president of the Memphis chapter of Hadassah. She loved cooking, baking, and entertaining, especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she loved very much.

Due to COVID -19, a graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27. The family will not be sitting Shiva.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Temple Israel, Memphis Jewish Home and Rehabilitation, Hadassah.org.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Canale Funeral Directors
