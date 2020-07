Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cellie's life story with friends and family

Share Cellie's life story with friends and family

Cellie Jones Franklin



Memphis - Cellie Jones Franklin, 74, passed away on July 4, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside Services, Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11 a.m. at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



She leaves her husband Harold Eugene Franklin, daughter, Olga Meier Franklin, son, Harold Eugene Franklin, II (Kim), sisters, Emma Connard, Marie Tate, brothers Rev. Rubin Jones (Dorthy), John Jones, Jr.(Louella), James Jones (Earlene), Bobby Jones, 4 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store