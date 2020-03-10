Services
Kyger Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
3173 Spotswood Trail
Harrisonburg, VA 22801-3107
(540) 434-1359
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
725 South High Street
Harrisonburg, VA
Calling hours
Following Services
Trinity Presbyterian Church
725 South High Street
Harrisonburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
James Madison University.
Dr. Challace Joe McMillin


1942 - 2020
Dr. Challace Joe McMillin Obituary
Dr. Challace Joe McMillin

Harrisonburg, VA - Dr. Challace Joe McMillin, age 77, died peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Gilt Edge, Tennessee. On March 18, 1942, to the late Albert Sidney and Clara Hill McMillin.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Quinn McMillin; daughter, Lisa Wooley and husband, Mike of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Sid McMillin of Pray, Montana; two grandchildren, Christopher Wooley and Rachael Wooley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wayne McMillin and sister-in-law, Paulette Tate McMillin.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 South High Street in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Stephanie Sorge officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at James Madison University.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Challace McMillin Endowed Athletic Scholarship, c/o JMU Foundation MSC 8501, Harrisonburg, VA 22807 or Trinity Presbyterian Church.

http://www.jmusports.com/news/2020/3/8/jmu-mourns-the-passing-of-hall-of-fame-football-coach-challace-mcmillin.aspx

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
