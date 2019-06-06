|
|
Charity King Maples
- - On Wednesday, May 29th 2019, Our loving mother Charity King Maples quietly departed this life at home in the presence of her loving children. She was 100 years of age. She was born in Pleasant Hill Mississippi on June 4th 1918. She was the International Church Mother of the A.D.T church of Jesus Christ Ministries. She will be greatly missed by all her loving children and vast number of family and friends that her life touched. This was a Century of wisdom that she freely shared to all.
Services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at The Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church Of Jesus Christ 901-774-0313
1369 Norris Rd.
Memphis Tn. 38106
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 6, 2019