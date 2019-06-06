Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
For more information about
Charity Maples
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church Of Jesus Christ
1369 Norris Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charity Maples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charity King Maples

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charity King Maples Obituary
Charity King Maples

- - On Wednesday, May 29th 2019, Our loving mother Charity King Maples quietly departed this life at home in the presence of her loving children. She was 100 years of age. She was born in Pleasant Hill Mississippi on June 4th 1918. She was the International Church Mother of the A.D.T church of Jesus Christ Ministries. She will be greatly missed by all her loving children and vast number of family and friends that her life touched. This was a Century of wisdom that she freely shared to all.

Services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at The Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church Of Jesus Christ 901-774-0313

1369 Norris Rd.

Memphis Tn. 38106
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now