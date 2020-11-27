Charlene Bullard WadeMemphis - Charlene Bullard Wade, 90, passed from this life on November 24, 2020. She leaves a daughter, Kathy Short (Randy) of Recife, Brazil and two sons, Randy (Beverly) of Memphis and Philip (Kris) of Greenbrae, CA. She leaves eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James Edwin Wade. She worked as a secretary for UT Dental School. She loved her family and deeply cared for children. She was the preschool coordinator at Macon Rd. Church of Christ for 15 years and later volunteered in the educational resource room at Germantown Church of Christ. In recent years, she provided much encouragement through projects for the children at the LAR Maná Children's Home in Paulista, Brazil, where she is known by the children as their American grandmother. The family would like to express its gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Kirby Pines, Caring In Place and to Crossroads Hospice for their loving care. The immediate family will unite for a funeral service Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:30. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be sent to HopeWorks, Agape, or an existing fund in her name to benefit the children's home: Charlene Wade Children's Fund (Checks made out to Community Foundation of Greater Memphis with a note on the memo line "for Charlene Wade Children's Fund". Mail to CFGM, Dpt. 78 PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148).To view the online streaming of her service. Please visit the link below.