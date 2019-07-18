|
Charlene Pilgrim
Memphis - Charlene Pilgrim, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Clark S. Pilgrim, Sr.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home,5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Friday July 19 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. For more details and a full obituary please visit: memorialparkonline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019