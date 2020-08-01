Charles A. Griffin
Charles A. Griffin, 68, son of the late Walter and Nellie Griffin, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Marva of 38 years and step-son, Xerien (Zack) Keys; brothers Anthony, Lawrence and Isaac Griffin; sisters Rose Mary Thompson and Sylviann Morris; nephew and spouse Robert and Forrestine Davis; grandchildren, Kaylah, Xeria and Zackery Keys, Kharri Pickford, Khalil Brown, M. J. and Maleah Talley; brother-in-law Al Morris; sisters-in-law Carla Davis, Patricia, Dorothy and Betty Griffin, god-daughters Renita Talley and Morecca Carter. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Charles was a beloved Whitehaven High School football coach for over two decades. Thanks to his football family for the outpouring of love and devotion over the years.
A special thanks to brother and sister-in-law Pastors Donnie and Josephine Cunningham.
"You will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew you."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.