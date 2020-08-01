1/1
Charles A. Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Griffin

Charles A. Griffin, 68, son of the late Walter and Nellie Griffin, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Marva of 38 years and step-son, Xerien (Zack) Keys; brothers Anthony, Lawrence and Isaac Griffin; sisters Rose Mary Thompson and Sylviann Morris; nephew and spouse Robert and Forrestine Davis; grandchildren, Kaylah, Xeria and Zackery Keys, Kharri Pickford, Khalil Brown, M. J. and Maleah Talley; brother-in-law Al Morris; sisters-in-law Carla Davis, Patricia, Dorothy and Betty Griffin, god-daughters Renita Talley and Morecca Carter. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Charles was a beloved Whitehaven High School football coach for over two decades. Thanks to his football family for the outpouring of love and devotion over the years.

A special thanks to brother and sister-in-law Pastors Donnie and Josephine Cunningham.

"You will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew you."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved