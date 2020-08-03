1/1
Charles A. Truitt
Newark - Charles A. Truitt, born May 27, 1955, passed away May 3, 2020 in Newark, NJ. Charles was a member of Beulah Baptist Church; he attended Melrose School and was employed by FedEx in Memphis before transferring to FedX in NJ. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Ulysses Truitt, Sr.; brothers, George David, James Oscar and Ronald Leon; and sister, Beverly Ann. Charles is survived by brothers, Ulysses Jr. (Juanita) of Memphis, TN and Benjamin (Laura) of Louisville, KY; and sisters, Mary Louise of Cleveland, OH, Sylvia Jeannette and Annie Lois (Ronnie) of Columbus, OH; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside Service 10AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any homeless shelter, food bank or YWCA of Memphis, TN. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Charles' memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
