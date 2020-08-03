Charles A. Truitt
Newark - Charles A. Truitt, born May 27, 1955, passed away May 3, 2020 in Newark, NJ. Charles was a member of Beulah Baptist Church; he attended Melrose School and was employed by FedEx in Memphis before transferring to FedX in NJ. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Ulysses Truitt, Sr.; brothers, George David, James Oscar and Ronald Leon; and sister, Beverly Ann. Charles is survived by brothers, Ulysses Jr. (Juanita) of Memphis, TN and Benjamin (Laura) of Louisville, KY; and sisters, Mary Louise of Cleveland, OH, Sylvia Jeannette and Annie Lois (Ronnie) of Columbus, OH; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside Service 10AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any homeless shelter, food bank or YWCA of Memphis, TN.
