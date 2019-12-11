|
Charles Aaron Marcum
Bartlett - Charles Aaron Marcum, 85, of Bartlett passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was a retired, custom-home builder, an avid fisherman and hunter. Mr. Marcum is survived by his wife, Gail Marcum; son, Jerry Marcum (Gloria) of Munford, TN; sisters, Annie Callis and Ollie Bourque; brother, Joe E. Marcum; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia "Judy" Baker Marcum; and daughter, Vicky Marcum. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thurs, Dec. 12, 2019 and 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., Fri, Dec. 13, 2019 both at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019