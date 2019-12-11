Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Marcum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Aaron Marcum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Aaron Marcum Obituary
Charles Aaron Marcum

Bartlett - Charles Aaron Marcum, 85, of Bartlett passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was a retired, custom-home builder, an avid fisherman and hunter. Mr. Marcum is survived by his wife, Gail Marcum; son, Jerry Marcum (Gloria) of Munford, TN; sisters, Annie Callis and Ollie Bourque; brother, Joe E. Marcum; four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia "Judy" Baker Marcum; and daughter, Vicky Marcum. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thurs, Dec. 12, 2019 and 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., Fri, Dec. 13, 2019 both at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -