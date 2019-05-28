|
|
Charles Alfred Dixon, Sr.
-Atlanta, GA - Attorney Charles Alfred Dixon, Sr., passed May 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW, Reverend Dr. Kevin Murriel, Senior Pastor, Reverend Joyce E. Banks Gross, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. The Memorial service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. in our chapel. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019