Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd., SW
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd., SW
Charles Alfred Dixon Sr. Obituary
Charles Alfred Dixon, Sr.

-Atlanta, GA - Attorney Charles Alfred Dixon, Sr., passed May 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW, Reverend Dr. Kevin Murriel, Senior Pastor, Reverend Joyce E. Banks Gross, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. The Memorial service of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. in our chapel. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019
