Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Speerly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen "Chuck" Speerly


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Allen "Chuck" Speerly Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Allen Speerly

Memphis, TN

Charles "Chuck" Allen Speerly, 69, of Memphis, TN passed peacefully on April 9, 2019 due to complications from esophageal cancer at Methodist Hospice Residence. Born in Morton, IL on July 27, 1949, he graduated from Morton High School in 1968. He is survived by two sons, Chad (Rachel) of Shanghai, China and Josh (Meghan) of Schwenksville, PA, one granddaughter, Chloe and the mother of his children, Deborah (Speerly) Davenport. He is also survived by two brothers, Don and Robert (Bob). He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dorothy Speerly, and two brothers, Larry and Steven. Private family service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to:

ALSAC/

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.