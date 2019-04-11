|
|
Charles "Chuck" Allen Speerly
Memphis, TN
Charles "Chuck" Allen Speerly, 69, of Memphis, TN passed peacefully on April 9, 2019 due to complications from esophageal cancer at Methodist Hospice Residence. Born in Morton, IL on July 27, 1949, he graduated from Morton High School in 1968. He is survived by two sons, Chad (Rachel) of Shanghai, China and Josh (Meghan) of Schwenksville, PA, one granddaughter, Chloe and the mother of his children, Deborah (Speerly) Davenport. He is also survived by two brothers, Don and Robert (Bob). He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Dorothy Speerly, and two brothers, Larry and Steven. Private family service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to:
ALSAC/
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019