|
|
Charles Anthony Gustaitis
Germantown, TN
Charles Anthony Gustaitis, a loyal and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend died peacefully on March 2, 2019. The family will receive friends on March 18, 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Drive in Memphis, followed by a memorial Mass beginning at 11 am and luncheon at the church afterward.
Chuck spent the last years of his life suffering from an aggressive, early on set dementia, and he died as a result of complications resulting from his dementia and other medical issues, including prostate cancer. He battled these challenges with a determination and stubbornness indicative of his spirit and the way he lived his life. He was an only child born on July 9, 1946, to Della and Algerd Gustaitis. He grew up on the south side of Chicago where his close knit, Lithuanian extended family all lived within two city blocks. A 1964 graduate of Gage Park High School in Chicago, he met his wife of 50 years, Therese Morbach Gustaitis, in downtown Chicago at DePaul University where they had the good fortune of registering for the same freshman English class. Chuck also received another undergraduate degree later in life from the University of South Florida and an MBA from the University of Tampa. At DePaul, Chuck was in the ROTC. After graduation, he began his career in the military, serving in the US Army. His service included a tour in Vietnam during the war, and his status as a veteran was always one of his greatest honors. It was during this time in the military that he was identified for advanced training where he learned to code and run early computer systems. This led to his long career in information technology where he ultimately worked in senior leadership at several Fortune 500 companies and was a sought after independent consultant later in life.
Chuck had many interests and loved baseball, golf, cheering on his favorite teams (even when they weren't winning), trips to the beach, good food and friends. He even spent time taking writing classes and wrote a screenplay which he finished just before dementia took his ability to write. However, the thing he loved and valued most was his family, his wife, daughter, son, and granddaughters. They were his priority and what he enjoyed most. He was a lifelong Catholic and took his faith seriously, always making it a priority. He was a member of several parish families throughout his life and served in many capacities in each of those church families. For the last 15 years, he was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Memphis, TN. Until he was no longer able to do so, he was part of a jail ministry where he ministered to prisoners and conducted Bible study in the main jail at 201 Poplar. He was a quiet servant who didn't broadcast or require recognition for the generous way he shared his time, treasure and talents and was never motivated by whether the beneficiaries of these gifts could reciprocate. He will be missed every day.
Chuck's family is very grateful to all those who supported us in making his last years a blessing: family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, our church family, Anderson AmerSpec, the offices of Dr. Gordon Kraus and the Drs. Mukatira, and countless strangers along the way who accepted him with the limitations associated with his dementia. Page Robbins and Ave Maria Day Centers, Sycamore Place Assisted Living, Methodist Hospice Residence and three wonderful care givers at home (Dorothy Gordon, Debbie Drake and Kim Mosby) provided invaluable help to us in this journey.
Chuck leaves behind his wife Therese, daughter Mary Gustaitis Autry, son Alan Gustaitis, and granddaughters, Abbey Autry and Mary Elizabeth Autry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities of West Tennessee (ccwtn.org) or Parish Social Ministry at Church of the Holy Spirit.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019