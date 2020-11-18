1/1
Charles Augustus Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Augustus Bryant

Charles Augustus Bryant, 71, made his peaceful transition on November 15, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran and later became a master painter in the mid-south communities for over 40 years. He was married to Brenda Wright - Bryant for 33 years. Alone with his wife, Charles leaves to morn his passing: the children Cedric Wright and Brittany Bryant and 5 grandchildren. His son Charles Bryant, Jr. proceeded him in death. He also leaves siblings and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a long-standing member of Gloryland Temple Church, COGIC, Memphis, TN. His wake will be at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN on 11/20 from 3pm - 5pm. Homegoing Service is on 11/21 at 11:00am at Gloryland Temple Church, COGIC. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; therefore, the homegoing capacity seating will only be for family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Wake
03:00 - 05:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Gloryland Temple Church, COGIC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved