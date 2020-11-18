Charles Augustus Bryant



Charles Augustus Bryant, 71, made his peaceful transition on November 15, 2020 at his home. He was a veteran and later became a master painter in the mid-south communities for over 40 years. He was married to Brenda Wright - Bryant for 33 years. Alone with his wife, Charles leaves to morn his passing: the children Cedric Wright and Brittany Bryant and 5 grandchildren. His son Charles Bryant, Jr. proceeded him in death. He also leaves siblings and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a long-standing member of Gloryland Temple Church, COGIC, Memphis, TN. His wake will be at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN on 11/20 from 3pm - 5pm. Homegoing Service is on 11/21 at 11:00am at Gloryland Temple Church, COGIC. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; therefore, the homegoing capacity seating will only be for family.









