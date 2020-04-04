|
Charles David Ingram
Memphis - Charles David Ingram, 59, of Memphis, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Maud Ingram and his sister Alice Ingram. He is survived by his siblings, Lois Moe, Henry Ingram Jr., Carol Tatum, Shirley Courtney, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Berclair Baptist Church, he worked at the IRS and graduated from Memphis State. There will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020