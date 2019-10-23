Services
Affordable Cremation Society & Mortuary Service
3774 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 458-8575
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Germantown United Methodist Church
Dr. Charles Duncan (Chuck) Drummond Jr.

Dr. Charles (Chuck) Duncan Drummond Jr.

Dr. Charles (Chuck) Duncan Drummond Jr., age 87, passed away on October 2, 2019 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen (MacKay) of over 40 years, his daughter, Heather Collins (David); grandson, Harrison (Ashley); granddaughter, Mary; grandson, Michael; his brother, Robert Drummond; his sister, Nancy Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at Germantown United Methodist Church at 11 AM with a reception and receiving of friends to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

A link to the full obituary can be found at:

http://tnobit.tributes.com/obituary/show/Charles-Duncan-Drummond-107592352
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 23, 2019
