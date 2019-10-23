|
|
Dr. Charles (Chuck) Duncan Drummond Jr.
Dr. Charles (Chuck) Duncan Drummond Jr., age 87, passed away on October 2, 2019 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen (MacKay) of over 40 years, his daughter, Heather Collins (David); grandson, Harrison (Ashley); granddaughter, Mary; grandson, Michael; his brother, Robert Drummond; his sister, Nancy Morris; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at Germantown United Methodist Church at 11 AM with a reception and receiving of friends to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
A link to the full obituary can be found at:
http://tnobit.tributes.com/obituary/show/Charles-Duncan-Drummond-107592352
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 23, 2019